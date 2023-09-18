Bringing The World Home To You

NC Republicans consider tying Medicaid expansion to new casinos

WUNC | By Colin Campbell
Published September 18, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT
Republicans hope that pairing the two bills would persuade Democrats to vote for casinos, while GOP lawmakers who oppose casinos would then vote for the budget.
Colin Campbell
/
WUNC
Republican lawmakers are considering legislation that ties Medicaid expansion to the legalization of new casinos.

Legislative leaders had wanted to include a provision in this year’s state budget that would add up to four new casinos in rural counties. But some conservative Republicans, including members of the House Freedom Caucus, said they wouldn’t vote for a budget that included casinos.

House and Senate leaders are now considering a different approach that involves passing two bills: one with the budget, and one that launches Medicaid expansion and casinos. That would likely require them to repeal part of the Medicaid expansion law passed in the spring that starts the program as soon as the budget becomes law.

Republicans hope that pairing would persuade Democrats to vote for casinos, while GOP lawmakers who oppose casinos would then vote for the budget. Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, said the GOP is going back on its promise to expand Medicaid.

"Personally, I'm a strong no," Harrison told WUNC on Monday. "I think it makes no sense to tie the health care for 500,000 to 600,000 North Carolinians to casinos and gambling."

Gov. Roy Cooper voiced similar concerns on X, formerly known as Twitter, over the weekend as the proposal surfaced. He also met with the House Democratic caucus on Sunday to discuss his opposition.

Casino developers have made large donations to leading legislators in the past year, Harrison noted.

"We're looking at tons of campaign money going into leadership," she said. "And I don't know if that's the motivation and momentum behind forcing this terrible vote, but I think we're better than this."

All but one Senate Democrat also signed a letter saying they're "united in opposing this latest political stunt."

It’s unclear when the budget or the new Medicaid and casino bill will be released to the public; spokespersons for Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore said they did not yet have a timeline Monday morning.

Colin Campbell
Colin Campbell covers politics for WUNC as the station's capitol bureau chief.
