-
The South Carolina-based Catawba Indian Nation has received permission from the federal government to build a casino and resort on land over the border in…
-
Two of the Carolinas' most prominent American Indian tribes are battling over geography and lucrative gambling turf.The Cherokee in North Carolina, with…
-
A Congressional bill that would make way for a new casino is sparking controversy in western North Carolina. The bill would allow the Catawba Indian…
-
A Congressional bill that would make way for a new casino is sparking controversy in western North Carolina. The bill would allow the Catawba Indian…
-
Native American tribes have emerged as key players in the legislative debates over whether states should legalize sports betting, with some opposing the…
-
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians could offer sports and horse betting at its western North Carolina casinos in legislation that appears ready to…
-
Danville, Virginia, is petitioning its legislature to consider allowing a referendum on gambling. The vote could eventually lead to a resort and casino…
-
Gambling is big business in Western North Carolina. A new report by researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill shows that Harrah's…
-
Gambling is big business in Western North Carolina. A new report by researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill shows that Harrah's…
-
The Harrah’s Cherokee Casino in Western North Carolina contributes almost $400 million to the local economy. That’s according to a new report from UNC…