NC House votes to override Cooper's vetoes of transgender bills

The state House voted mostly along party lines Wednesday to override Gov. Roy Cooper's vetoes of controversial transgender restrictions.

The Democratic governor vetoed both proposals last month. One would prevent transgender women and girls from playing on sports teams that match their gender identity. The other bill would ban hormone treatments and surgery for transgender youth.

Cooper says politicians shouldn’t prevent doctors and parents from making healthcare decisions for vulnerable children. Republicans say children are better off to wait.

"Recognizing the serious and the potentially permanent effects of the procedures that this bill addresses, it simply says they need to wait until they're 18 to make that kind of a decision," said Rep. Hugh Blackwell, R-Burke.

Rep. Sarah Crawford, D-Wake, says the legislation will be harmful to transgender youth.

"When we have an entire group of people who are eight times more likely to commit suicide than their peers, we have a responsibility to make sure that those individuals have access to all the healthcare that they need," she said.

If the bill becomes law, North Carolina will become the 22nd state to restrict gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth. Similar legislation is being considered in six other states, according to the LGBTQ advocacy group Human Rights Campaign.

The transgender sports legislation is also part of a national push, which proponents say is needed to promote a level playing field in women's sports. But Democrats say the current rules and regulations are working.

"Let the governing sports bodies pass their regulations, they are much more attuned to fairness in sports than politicians are," said Rep. Marcia Morey, D-Durham.

The Senate is expected to vote on the overrides later Wednesday, a move that will enact the restrictions into law.

The veto overrides had been delayed for weeks because with some lawmakers away for summer vacations, Republicans didn't have the votes they needed for the required three-fifths majority.

Other bills on the calendar for overrides Wednesday include:

