Candidate filing ends, setting match-ups for fall municipal elections

Candidate filing ended Friday for this fall's municipal elections across North Carolina.

The majority of the state's towns and cities will elect new members to their governing boards on Oct. 10 or Nov. 7, depending on their election format.

Here's a place-by-place look at noteworthy contests — and a few unopposed candidates — as the campaign season begins.

Cary: Longtime Mayor Harold Weinbrecht is running unopposed for another term, and eight people have filed for Town Council seats.

Durham: Eight people have filed to run for mayor following current Mayor Elaine O’Neal’s announcement that she won’t seek another term. The best-known candidates are state Sen. Mike Woodard and current City Council members DeDreana Freeman and Leonardo Williams. Nick Pettiford, Sylvester Williams, Charlitta Burruss and Jontae Dunston are also running.

Twelve people have filed to run for the three at-large city council seats, including incumbents Javiera Caballero and Monique Holsey-Hyman. A third incumbent, Jillian Johnson, isn’t running for re-election.

Chapel Hill: Current Town Council members Adam Searing and Jess Anderson are running for mayor, after incumbent Pam Hemminger announced she won’t seek another term.

Fayetteville: Former Cumberland County Commissioner Charles Evans and two other candidates are challenging incumbent Mayor Mitch Colvin.

Rocky Mount: Theresa Stokes, a member of the city’s Human Relations Commission, and TV broadcaster Bronson Williams are challenging incumbent Mayor Sandy Roberson.

Carrboro: Town Council member Barbara Foushee is running unopposed to replace Damon Seils as mayor.

Hillsborough: Town Commissioner Mark Bell is running unopposed to replace Mayor Jenn Weaver, who isn’t running again.

Garner: Incumbent Mayor Ken Marshburn didn’t file for re-election, and insurance agency owner Buddy Gupton is running unopposed for the position.

High Point: Four candidates are vying to replace outgoing Mayor Jay Wagner, including city council members Cyril Jefferson and Victor Jones.

Kill Devil Hills: Town Commissioner John Windley is challenging incumbent Mayor Ben Sproul.

Manteo: Town Commissioner Sherry Butcher Wickstrom is challenging incumbent Mayor Bobby Owens.

Greenville: Former congressional candidate Barbara Gaskins is challenging incumbent Mayor P.J. Connelly.

Lumberton: Leland Fuller and City Councilman John Cantey are challenging incumbent Mayor Bruce Davis.

Southern Pines: Town Council member Taylor Clement and Oliver Hines of the group Southern Pines Citizens for Change will face off to replace outgoing Mayor Carol Haney.

Pinehurst: Mayor Pro Tem Patrick Pizzella and pub owner Kevin Drum are running to replace outgoing Mayor John Strickland.

Wilson: Mahalia Witter-Merithew, owner of Casita Brewing Company, and Abby Gaona are challenging incumbent Mayor Carlton Stevens.

Edenton: Town Councilman Hack High is unopposed to replace outgoing Mayor Jimmy Stallings.

Raleigh, Greensboro and several other municipalities now hold their local elections in even-numbered years.