On Tuesday, Triangle voters also cast their votes for bonds, sheriffs and city leaders. Here are some of those results.

On Tuesday, Triangle residents took to the polls to weigh in on their chosen congressional representatives and state legislators. But they also had their say for local leadership and local funding decisions. Here are some quick highlights:

Raleigh Mayor

Mary-Ann Baldwin has won re-election as Raleigh’s mayor. She defeated Terrance Ruth 47-to-41 percent. She was first elected mayor in 2019. Baldwin was elected to the Raleigh City Council in 2007.

Wake & Durham Sheriffs

Republican Donnie Harrison has failed in his effort to regain his job as sheriff in Wake County. Democrat Willie Rowe won the race by eight points. Harrison had previously come under criticism for his support of the 287(g) program where counties partner with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to transfer arrestees believed to be non-U.S. citizens to federal custody.

Clarence Birkhead won re-election for Durham Sheriff. Birkhead had previously worked as Chief of Police for the Town of Hillsborough from 2005-2010.

Wake & Durham Bonds

Voters in Wake County overwhelmingly passed bonds for schools and community colleges. Another bond in Raleigh also passed that will benefit city parks.

Bonds all look to pass easily.

- Raleigh parks and greenway

- Wake K-12 schools

- Wake Tech community college



Durham voters passed all three bond issues on the ballot by wide margins. Those bonds mean millions of dollars for public school construction, museums, and community colleges.