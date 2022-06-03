Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

NC Rep. Grier Martin to resign in July before Pentagon job

North Carolina Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 3, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT
The Pentagon building, outside Washington, D.C.
Jason Reed
/
Reuters/Landov
The Pentagon building, outside Washington, D.C.

North Carolina state Rep. Grier Martin will resign from the House next month because he is taking a job at the Pentagon.

Martin, a Wake County Democrat whose two stints in the chamber date back to 2005, said he'll begin July 18 as senior adviser to the assistant secretary of defense for manpower and reserve affairs.

An attorney, Martin recently retired from the U.S. Army Reserve. The Afghan war veteran has served as a field artillery officer and a judge advocate.

Martin's resignation, set to take effect July 8, was announced on the House floor Thursday.

Martin had been seeking reelection this November. Wake County Democratic activists will have to pick someone to replace Martin on the fall ballot and compete against Republican Ashley Seshul and Libertarian Kat McDonald for the 34th House District seat.

Local Democrats also have the job of choosing someone to fill out the remainder of Martin's term through year's end.

Martin, 53, said he’s been proud to work on ethics reforms and military and veterans’ issues while serving in the House, as well as fashioning the state transportation budget when Democrats controlled the chamber.

Tags

Politics Grier MartinNCPOLPentagonWake County
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
More Stories