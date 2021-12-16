Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Democrat Jeff Jackson expected to drop out of 2022 U.S. Senate race

North Carolina Public Radio | By Jeff Tiberii,
Mitchell Northam
Published December 16, 2021 at 7:15 AM EST
Jeff Jackson
Campaign Photo
/
jeffjacksonnc.com
Jeff Jackson was looking to fill an open U.S. Senate being vacated by Republican Sen. Richard Burr.

The field of candidates angling for a coveted U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina just got smaller.

Democrat Jeff Jackson is dropping out of the 2022 election, WUNC has learned.

Jackson is expected to announce that he is leaving the race soon, and could do so by the end of the week. According to a prominent Democratic operative, Jackson is set to endorse Cheri Beasley, the other leading Democrat seeking the nomination in this race to replace the retiring Richard Burr.

A state senator, Jackson, 39, is a Charlotte business attorney, Afghan war veteran and National Guard soldier.

He unveiled his bid to run back in January 2021 and was the second Democrat to enter the race, just behind Erica Smith. She dropped out of the race last month to launch a congressional bid to replace Democratic Rep. G.K. Butterfield, who has said he will not seek another term in office to represent North Carolina’s 1st District.

Jackson appeared on the WUNC Politics Podcast just last week, but he and staffers failed to answer questions about how much money the campaign still has available, or provide a complete list of endorsements. Earlier this week, U.S. House members Butterfield and David Price joined Alma Adams in supporting Beasley, a former Chief Justice of the state supreme court.

And that primary has been delayed for two months, as courts consider gerrymandered districts, a delay that had compounded some of Jacksons’ campaign challenges.

Burr, 66, has represented North Carolina in the senate since 2005. The last Democrat elected to the senate from North Carolina was Kay Hagan, who served from 2009 to 2015. She lost in the 2014 election to Thom Tillis, who narrowly defeated Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham last November to hang on to his seat. The Tillis and Cunningham campaigns, and outside groups, spent $287 million combined in the race.

On the Republican side of the 2022 race, the field still includes former Gov. Pat McCrory, Rep. Ted Budd of the 13th District, and Mark Walker, a former congressman.

Tags

Politics2022 Senate RaceElection 2022Jeff JacksonCheri BeasleyRichard BurrUS Senate
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii covers politics for WUNC. Before that, he served as the station's Greensboro Bureau Chief.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Mitchell Northam
Mitchell Northam is a Digital Producer for WUNC. His work has been featured at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, SB Nation, the Orlando Sentinel and Sports Illustrated. He is a graduate of Salisbury University and is also a voter in the AP Top 25 poll for women's college basketball.
See stories by Mitchell Northam
More Stories