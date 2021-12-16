Democrat Jeff Jackson expected to drop out of 2022 U.S. Senate race

The field of candidates angling for a coveted U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina just got smaller.

Democrat Jeff Jackson is dropping out of the 2022 election, WUNC has learned.

Jackson is expected to announce that he is leaving the race soon, and could do so by the end of the week. According to a prominent Democratic operative, Jackson is set to endorse Cheri Beasley, the other leading Democrat seeking the nomination in this race to replace the retiring Richard Burr.

A state senator, Jackson, 39, is a Charlotte business attorney, Afghan war veteran and National Guard soldier.

He unveiled his bid to run back in January 2021 and was the second Democrat to enter the race, just behind Erica Smith. She dropped out of the race last month to launch a congressional bid to replace Democratic Rep. G.K. Butterfield, who has said he will not seek another term in office to represent North Carolina’s 1st District.

Jackson appeared on the WUNC Politics Podcast just last week, but he and staffers failed to answer questions about how much money the campaign still has available, or provide a complete list of endorsements. Earlier this week, U.S. House members Butterfield and David Price joined Alma Adams in supporting Beasley, a former Chief Justice of the state supreme court.

And that primary has been delayed for two months, as courts consider gerrymandered districts, a delay that had compounded some of Jacksons’ campaign challenges.

Burr, 66, has represented North Carolina in the senate since 2005. The last Democrat elected to the senate from North Carolina was Kay Hagan, who served from 2009 to 2015. She lost in the 2014 election to Thom Tillis, who narrowly defeated Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham last November to hang on to his seat. The Tillis and Cunningham campaigns, and outside groups, spent $287 million combined in the race.

On the Republican side of the 2022 race, the field still includes former Gov. Pat McCrory, Rep. Ted Budd of the 13th District, and Mark Walker, a former congressman.