Thavish Sindhwani

Youth Reporter

Thavish Sindhwani grew up in Durham but then moved to Pittsburg before finally moving back to Cary, NC. He grew up listening to 91.5 the local NPR radio station and has always been interested in reporting. He grew interested in the opportunity at the Youth Reporting Institute after hearing about it on 91.5. Thavish attends high school at Cary Academy where he is a rising sophomore. His favorite subject is history but he also enjoys his English class. In his free time, he is an aspiring violinist and the podcast host of Dialogue Studios.