Kiana McKnight was raised in Atlanta, GA, where she first found her love for writing and telling stories. She is a third year college student majoring in journalism, and her dream is to work in television and film media. She is passionate about writing, music, advocating for mental health awareness and marginalized minority rights. Kiana hopes that working at the WUNC Youth Reporting Institute Internship will teach her skills that she will be able to carry with her for the rest of her career.

