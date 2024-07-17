Tanya Wang is a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill with a BA in Journalism and Communication Studies, complemented by a minor in Women’s and Gender Studies. She is from Chengdu, China. Her interest in reading and storytelling led her to explore journalism, rooted in a passion for bringing untold stories to fruition. She previously served as a reporter for Carolina Connection, and copyeditor for The Daily Tar Heel and Coulture Magazine. She hopes her time with the WUNC Youth Reporting Institute will hone her audio journalistic skills and enable her to share a story about the local community. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, writing, and listening to podcasts.

