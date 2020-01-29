The Thistle & Shamrock: Songs Of The Bard

Fiona Ritchie is not alone in her belief that the songs of Scotland's National Bard are as relevant and popular today as they were when they were first written. Interpreted by the fresh voices of today's singers, it's easy to forget that Robert Burns' songs have been sung around the world for generations. Artists include Eddi Reader, Chantan and Johnny Cunningham.

