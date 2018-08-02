Bringing The World Home To You

Darlingside, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

By Bob Boilen
Published August 2, 2018 at 12:05 PM EDT
Darlingside performing at the 2018 Newport Folk Festival
Darlingside performing at the 2018 Newport Folk Festival

For all of the bigger names at this year's Newport Folk Festival, it was this under-the-radar quartet from the Boston area that I was most eager to see. Darlingside kicked off the weekend with extraordinary harmonies and a dystopic vision embraced on Extralife, including mushroom clouds, acetylene burns and a future forever trapped in a video game. These dark songs are full of light, illuminated by voices that come from on high.

SET LIST

  • "The God of Loss"

  • "Go Back"

  • "White Horses"

  • "Extralife"

  • "Harrison Ford"

  • "Singularity"

  • "Eschaton"

  • "Red Sun (Neil Young)"

  • "Blow The House Down"

    • CREDITS

    Technical Director:Josh Rogosin ; Production Assistant: Téa Mottolese; Recorded & Mixed by Steve Remote; Mix Engineer: Steve Kolakowsky; Audio Engineer: Matthew Morgan; Media Wrangler: Ken McGee; Location Recording facilities Provided by Aura-Sonic, Ltd.; Producer: Suraya Mohamed; Photography: Adam Kissick.

    Special thanks to TuneIn's Newport Folk Radio. Listen to Newport Folk Radio year-round via TuneIn.com or the TuneIn app.

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Bob Boilen
