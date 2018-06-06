Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music
NPR Music & Concerts
Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR. Find more music at WUNC's Back Porch Music.

The Thistle & Shamrock: The Strange Undoing Of Prudencia Hart

Published June 6, 2018 at 5:39 PM EDT
This week's episode of The Thistle & Shamrock features music from The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart.

Hear music from the acclaimed National Theatre of Scotland production The Strange Undoing Of Prudencia Hart, that celebrates traditional poetry, storytelling and music woven through a supernatural tale. Fiona Ritchie gets to the heart of the tale and explores the music that moves it along, inspired by Border Ballads and Robert Burns.

