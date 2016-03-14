Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music

Graham Nash: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published March 14, 2016 at 2:00 PM EDT

While I sat on the floor watching Graham Nash play The Hollies' 1966 hit "Bus Stop," I caught a glimpse of the same transistor radio I had as a kid when that song filled the AM radio airwaves. It was surreal and beautiful.

Nash has a voice that resonates and cuts to the core. When he played the title track from his forthcoming solo album This Path Tonight, I was moved by the clarity and quality of his tone. His lucid songwriting displays the deep introspection that comes with age; he's 74 and as insightful as ever. Along with guitarist Shane Fontayne, Nash played music that felt memorable, touching and as thoughtful as anything he made during his time with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

This Path Tonight comes out April 15. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

  • "Bus Stop"

  • "Myself At Last"

  • "This Path Tonight"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Kara Frame; Production Assistant: Jackson Sinnenberg; Photo: Brandon Chew/NPR.

