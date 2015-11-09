Aurora: Tiny Desk Concert

The first time I saw Aurora sing, it appeared so new to her that each note, and each hand gesture accompanying each note, seemed like a discovery and an adventure for the singer. She was 18 when I first saw her in New York City, and now the Norwegian singer is 19; take a look at this Tiny Desk Concert, and her sense of innocence and discovery still rings as true as ever.

Aurora has just one EP and some singles out so far, and ever since seeing her at CMJ in 2014, I've been eager for her debut album. Early next year, we should finally have it — as well as more chances to see Aurora live, as she plans on touring the U.S. in the spring.

Running With The Wolvesis available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)



Set List

"Runaway"

"Murder Song (5, 4, 3, 2, 1)"

"Running With The Wolves"

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Brian Jarboe; Videographers: Morgan Walker, Morgan McCloy; Production Assistant: Lani Milton; Photo by Hadas/NPR

For more Tiny Desks, subscribe to our podcast.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.