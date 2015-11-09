Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music
NPR Music & Concerts
Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR.

Aurora: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published November 9, 2015 at 2:03 PM EST

The first time I saw Aurora sing, it appeared so new to her that each note, and each hand gesture accompanying each note, seemed like a discovery and an adventure for the singer. She was 18 when I first saw her in New York City, and now the Norwegian singer is 19; take a look at this Tiny Desk Concert, and her sense of innocence and discovery still rings as true as ever.

Aurora has just one EP and some singles out so far, and ever since seeing her at CMJ in 2014, I've been eager for her debut album. Early next year, we should finally have it — as well as more chances to see Aurora live, as she plans on touring the U.S. in the spring.

Running With The Wolvesis available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

  • "Runaway"

  • "Murder Song (5, 4, 3, 2, 1)"

  • "Running With The Wolves"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Brian Jarboe; Videographers: Morgan Walker, Morgan McCloy; Production Assistant: Lani Milton; Photo by Hadas/NPR

    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
