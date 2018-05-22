Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Education Dept. Reviews Grant Program; Venezuela Sanctions

By Korva Coleman
Published May 22, 2018 at 6:39 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Education Department Launches 'Top-To-Bottom' Review Of Teachers' Grant Program.

-- President Trump Approves New Sanctions On Venezuela.

-- Obamas Sign Deal With Netflix, Form 'Higher Ground Productions'.

-- Australian Archbishop Found Guilty In Cover-Up Of Child Sex Abuse.

-- Israel Says F-35s See First-Ever Combat With IDF Over Syria.

And here are more early headlines:

South Korean Leader Visits Trump Today. (CNN)

Facebook Chief To Apologize To European Lawmakers. (New York Times)

Explosions, Ashfall Continue From Hawaii Volcano. (Hawaii News Now)

Deadly Nipah Virus Spreads In India. (BBC)

1st Anniversary Of Deadly Manchester Concert Bombing. (Guardian)

Sony To Buy Most Of Music Publisher, EMI. (Variety)

Florida City Sends "Zombie Alert". (Miami Herald)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
