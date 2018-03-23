NationalPuppyDay: The Holiday You Didn't Know You Needed

Dog lovers rejoice: You now have another excuse to share pictures of your pups.

Today is National Puppy Day, as declared by holiday founder Colleen Paige and thousands of Twitter users, who made #NationalPuppyDay a trending hashtag on Friday.

Confused about how to celebrate this holiday? Paige, who says that she started it as a way to promote dog adoption, has brainstormed 50 different ways for you to honor man's best friend.

Or, you could always just tweet out photos of your beloved puppies using #NationalPuppyDay like everybody else.

Here are a couple of good boys, which is probably why you clicked on this article anyway:

Popular dog-themed account @Dog_Rates asked its roughly 6.7 million followers to reply with pictures of their puppies, and they delivered in this thread.

There were also some less predictable tweeters out there joining in on the fun.

NASA, the agency responsible for interstellar research and missions to outer space, also tweeted about the holiday.

Happy #NationalPuppyDay! Today we especially remember these two good boys, Jake and Scout, pictured here with their human, Leland Melvin (@Astro_Flow). This is one of the most popular astronaut portraits ever taken! You don't have to be a dog lover to know why. pic.twitter.com/83wzImsWNa — NASA History Office (@NASAhistory) March 23, 2018

Although those are almost certainly full-grown dogs licking astronaut Leland Melvin's face, we're not going to nitpick here.

Canada tweeted a shot of some dogs who looked geared up for adventure.

Did you have a ruff week? #NationalPuppyDay will make it all better. Hit reply and share a photo of your furry Canadian companion for a chance to be showcased on @Canada! 🐩🐕🐶 📷canadianhusketeers/IG pic.twitter.com/OSfmNoIrmZ — Canada (@Canada) March 23, 2018

And the Interior Department let us know that this puppy is ready for duty.

Take a paws 🐾 and check out these programs at Interior that rely on man’s best friend 🐶: https://t.co/y4tA6Md9M6 #TheyreGoodDogs pic.twitter.com/zEF9bIEjKs — US Department of the Interior (@Interior) March 22, 2018

Sam Hoisingtonis the NPR social media intern, andPhillip Edward Hoisington is his unemployed eight-month-old whippet puppy.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.