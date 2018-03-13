Top Stories: Trump Visiting Mexican Border; Alabama May Drop Marriage Licenses

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump Visits U.S.-Mexico Border To Tout Long-Promised Wall.

-- Pilot Of Plane That Crashed In Nepal Reportedly Was Confused About Runway Approach.

-- UConn Is First Overall Seed In NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

-- Same-Sex-Marriage Flashpoint: Alabama Considers Quitting The Marriage Business.

And here are more early headlines:

Nor'Easter Bringing Blizzard Conditions To Northeast. (Weather.com)

Mattis Makes Unannounced Visit To Kabul. (Wall Street Journal)

How U.K. Could Sanction Russia Over Nerve Agent Use. (CNN)

U.S. Prepared To Act In Syria, Haley Warns. (Washington Post)

U.N. Calls Fleeing Venezuelans Refugees, Not Economic Migrants. (Miami Herald)

As Obesity Rises, Qatar Will Test All Adults For Diabetes. (BBC)

Scientists Rescued From Antarctica By Argentinian Icebreaker. (Phys.Org)

