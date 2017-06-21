Top Stories: Latest On Senate Health Care Bill; Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Saudi King Deposes Crown Prince And Names A New Heir, Age 31.

-- Here's What We Know About The Senate GOP Health Care Bill.

-- Uber Founder Resigns Under Pressure As CEO, Published Report Says.

-- Mattel Introduces New Diverse Ken Dolls; Hopes To Reverse Sales Slump.

-- Carla Fendi, Former President Of Luxury Fashion Brand, Dies.

And here are more early headlines:

Tropical Storm Cindy Advances On Louisiana Coast. ()

Extreme Heat Felt In Various Parts Of The Northern Hemisphere. (Reuters)

Former DHS Secretary To Testify On Russian Meddling Today. (PBS)

Trump Son-In-Law, Kushner, Visits Israel On Mideast Peace Effort.

(Time)

Latest On Foiled Brussels Train Station Attack. (AFP)

