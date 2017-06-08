Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Comey To Testify; Trump Discusses Infrastructure

By Korva Coleman
Published June 8, 2017 at 9:14 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Ex-FBI Boss Comey Heads To The Senate: Can It Live Up To The Hype?

-- Trump Talks Up Infrastructure Plan In Cincinnati.

-- U.K. Election Arrives After May Sees Lead Over Corbyn Shrink.

-- Victory In Cleveland Puts Warriors 1 Win From 16-0 Streak To NBA Title.

And here are more early headlines:

North Korea Fires 4 Missiles In Apparent New Test. (CNN)

Iran Blames Saudi Arabia In Tehran Terror Attacks. (Reuters)

House To Debate Limiting Dodd-Frank Financial Law. (USA Today)

British Police Arrest 3 On Terror Suspicions. (Financial Times)

Deadly Fires Kill 8 As They Move On Cape Town, South Africa. (AP)

Underwood, Urban Winners At CMT Country Awards. (CMT.com)

NHL's Pittsburgh Hosts Nashville In Stanley Cup Final Game 5. (NHL.com)

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman