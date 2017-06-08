Top Stories: Comey To Testify; Trump Discusses Infrastructure

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Ex-FBI Boss Comey Heads To The Senate: Can It Live Up To The Hype?

-- Trump Talks Up Infrastructure Plan In Cincinnati.

-- U.K. Election Arrives After May Sees Lead Over Corbyn Shrink.

-- Victory In Cleveland Puts Warriors 1 Win From 16-0 Streak To NBA Title.



North Korea Fires 4 Missiles In Apparent New Test. (CNN)

Iran Blames Saudi Arabia In Tehran Terror Attacks. (Reuters)

House To Debate Limiting Dodd-Frank Financial Law. (USA Today)

British Police Arrest 3 On Terror Suspicions. (Financial Times)

Deadly Fires Kill 8 As They Move On Cape Town, South Africa. (AP)

Underwood, Urban Winners At CMT Country Awards. (CMT.com)

NHL's Pittsburgh Hosts Nashville In Stanley Cup Final Game 5. (NHL.com)

