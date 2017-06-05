Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Arab Nations Cut Ties With Qatar; Trump On London Attack

By Korva Coleman
Published June 5, 2017 at 8:47 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Saudi Arabia, Egypt And Other Arab Nations Cut Diplomatic Ties With Qatar.

-- Trump Vows Protection From 'Vile Enemy'.

-- 'Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly' Makes A Tepid Debut.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump To Focus On Infrastructure This Week, Starting With Air Traffic Control. (Washington Post)

As Cosby Sexual Assault Case Opens, Here's A Timeline. (Philly.com)

FARC Rebels Claim Colombia Breaking Treaty, May Halt Demobilization. (VOA)

PHOTOS: Deadly Sri Lankan Flooding That Killed 200. (Guardian)

Putin Again Rejects Charge Of Russian Meddling In U.S. Election. (NBC)

International Space Station Gets Latest SpaceX Supply Capsule. (NASA)

PHOTO: Man Calmly Mows Lawn As Tornado Swirls. (CBC)

