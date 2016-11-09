Condom Mandate For Porn Industry Falls Short In California

Proposition 60, California's controversial ballot measure that would require adult film performers to use condoms, has been rejected by a margin of nearly 54 percent against and 46 percent in favor, with 99 percent of precincts reporting.

The measure has been a topic of heated debate, pitting the Free Speech Coalition, the adult entertainment industry's trade association, against the AIDS Healthcare Foundation.

Here's a sampling of the two sides' stances on the measure, from a recent story on NPR's Shots health blog:

"Its success depends on stigma around sex, stigma around porn," says the Free Speech Coalition's Mike Stabile.

"I don't want young people to be educated that the only kind of sex that's hot is unsafe sex," says the AIDS Healthcare Foundation's Michael Weinstein.

As of 10 a.m. ET, the ballot measure had been approved by voters in only four counties — Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside and Imperial, according to the state's tally.

According to analysis by California Secretary of State Alex Padilla's office, Proposition 60 could have reduced state and local tax revenue by "millions or tens of millions of dollars per year." That analysis also mentioned the possibility that the rule could reduce costs to state and local health and human services programs.

In addition to requiring performers to use condoms in adult films, Proposition 60 would also make the films' producers liable for violations — empowering any state resident to enforce the rule. And it would require production companies to obtain state health licenses and to pay for vaccinations, testing and medical examinations related to sexually transmitted infections.

Backers of Proposition 60 contributed more than $4.5 million to support it, compared with around $543,000 spent by opponents, according to the state's official tally.

On the city level, a similar measure was approved by Los Angeles voters in 2012 — but that legislation also sparked a lawsuit by porn producer Vivid Entertainment.

You can check more of the results in California, from ballot measures to state offices, at member station KPCC.

