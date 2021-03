Top Stories: Final NPR Battleground Voting Map; Supreme Court Banking Case

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Final NPR Battleground Map: The Race Snaps Back, But Clinton Maintains Advantage.

-- Supreme Court Revisits 2008's Housing Collapse With Banking Test Cases.

And here are more early headlines:

REPORT: Kurdish Fighters Discover Mass Grave Near Mosul. (AP)

U.S. "Concerned" In Nicaraguan President Ortega's Re-Election. (BBC)

Latest On New Delhi Smog Emergency. (NDTV)

Embattled South Korea President To Let Lawmakers Name P.M. (Reuters)

Hoax Radio Call To Pilots Forces Plane To Land In Australia. (ABC Online)

Real Snake On A Plane Frightens AeroMexico Passengers. (UPI)

Philippines Court Says Former Dictator Marcos Can Be Buried In "Heroes" Cemetery. (AP)

Vast Sinkhole Devours Japanese Intersection. (CNN)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.