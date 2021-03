Top Stories: Federal Fracking Rules Blocked; North Korea Test Fires Missiles

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Federal Judge Strikes Down Obama Administration's Fracking Rules.

-- North Korea Test Fires Two Missiles, And One Isn't Deemed A Failure.

-- Inside Trump's Closed-Door Meeting Held To Reassure 'The Evangelicals'.

And here are more early headlines:

Desert Southwest, Southern California Still In Excessive Heat. (NWS)

Speaker Ryan To Present Health Plan To Rival Obamacare. (Reuters)

Mich. Attorney General To Announce Lawsuit In Flint Water Case. (Detroit News)

India Launches Rocket With 20 Satellites Aboard. (BBC)

Former Speaker Hastert Scheduled To Surrender To Prison. (Chicago Tribune)

South Pole Rescue Underway For Ill Scientist. (UPI)

Solar Powered Plane Crossing Atlantic, Nears Spain. (Solar Impulse)

