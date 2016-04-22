Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Carnival Cruising To Cuba; China Shuts Down Apple Services

By Korva Coleman
Published April 22, 2016 at 10:13 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Carnival Says Its Cruises To Cuba Can Now Include Cuban-Born Passengers.

-- Apple's Movies And Books Services Are Closed In China.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama, In London, Asks Britons To Vote To Stay In The E.U. (New York Times)

World Leaders To Sign Climate Change Accord At U.N. Today. (UN News Centre)

New Earthquake Shakes Ecuador. (Reuters)

Chad's President Re-Elected To Fifth Term. (Deutsche Welle)

Engineers Release Water To Ease Pressure On Houston Area Dams. (AP)

Report: Nigerian Troops Allegedly Slaughtered Civilians. (Amnesty International)

78 Sears, Kmart Stores To Close. (USA Today)

Gyrocopter Pilot Who Landed At Capitol Gets 4 Months In Jail. (Roll Call)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman