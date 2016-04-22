Top Stories: Carnival Cruising To Cuba; China Shuts Down Apple Services

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Carnival Says Its Cruises To Cuba Can Now Include Cuban-Born Passengers.

-- Apple's Movies And Books Services Are Closed In China.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama, In London, Asks Britons To Vote To Stay In The E.U. (New York Times)

World Leaders To Sign Climate Change Accord At U.N. Today. (UN News Centre)

New Earthquake Shakes Ecuador. (Reuters)

Chad's President Re-Elected To Fifth Term. (Deutsche Welle)

Engineers Release Water To Ease Pressure On Houston Area Dams. (AP)

Report: Nigerian Troops Allegedly Slaughtered Civilians. (Amnesty International)

78 Sears, Kmart Stores To Close. (USA Today)

Gyrocopter Pilot Who Landed At Capitol Gets 4 Months In Jail. (Roll Call)

