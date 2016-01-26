Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: China Stocks Plunge; Manhunt For 3 California Prisoners

By Korva Coleman
Published January 26, 2016 at 11:16 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- China's Stocks Dive To Lowest Close Since 2014.

-- Longtime White House Protester Dies, After Vigil That Started In 1981.

-- $50K Reward As Manhunt Continues For 3 Escaped Inmates In California.

And here are more early headlines:

Michigan Prosecutors To Investigate Flint Water Crisis. (Detroit Free Press)

Huge Strikes Cripple French Transportation. (France24)

U.N. Panel Calls For Sanctions On South Sudan And Its Leaders. (Foreign Policy)

Malaysia Official Says Prime Minister Legally Got Millions From Saudis. (Financial Times)

Obama To Meet Leaders Ahead Of Congressional Retreat. (The Hill)

Scientists To Update Time On "Doomsday Clock". (AP)

New Beatrix Potter Tale Featuring Peter Rabbit Is Discovered. (BBC)

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
