Top Stories: Russian Jet Brought Down By Bomb; Latest On Paris Attacks

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Latest On Paris Attacks: French War Planes Keep Pounding ISIS In Syria.

-- Advocate: States Can't Shut Doors On Refugees.



-- Russian Officials Say Plane Crash Was A Terrorist Act.

And here are more early stories:

Dozens Arrested In Minnesota After Deadly Police Shooting Of Black Man. (CBS)

In Philippines, Obama Promises Maritime Aid To Asia-Pacific Allies. (VOA)

Baby Is Last Ebola Patient To Recover, Be Released In Guinea. (BBC)

Hundreds Of New U.N. Peacekeepers May Go To C.A.R. Ahead Of Pope's Visit. (AP)

Exiled Yemeni President Returns As Anti-Rebel Offensive Continues. (AFP)

Several Migrants Killed Off Greece When Boat Capsizes. (AP)

From Blizzards To Flooding: Strong U.S. Storms Possible Today. ()

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.