Top Stories: Voters In Ohio, Houston Reject Ballot Questions

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- In Houston, Voters Reject A Closely Watched Equal Rights Ordinance.

-- Ohio Voters Reject Legalized Marijuana.

And here are more early headlines:

Greece Relocates Handful Of Migrants To Luxembourg. (Reuters)

Bali Airport Closed After Nearby Volcanic Eruption Spews Ash. (Jakarta Post)

Powerful Earthquake In East Timor And Indonesia. (AP)

Maldives In State Of Emergency, With Sweeping Government Powers. (Guardian)

At Least 37 Sickened In E.Coli Outbreak Linked To Chipotle. (Seattle Times)

Cargo Plane Crashes After Takeoff In South Sudan, Many Killed. (Reuters)

Supreme Court Stays Missouri Inmate's Execution. (St. Louis Public Radio)

NASCAR Suspends Driver Matt Kenseth For Intentional Wreck. (USA Today)

Lost Disney Short Film From The 20's Is Discovered. (Vanity Fair)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.