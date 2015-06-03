Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Chinese Boat Disaster; Latest On FIFA

By Korva Coleman
Published June 3, 2015 at 9:30 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- More Than 400 Hundred Missing In Chinese Boat Disaster; Government Orders Censorship.

-- FIFA Updates: Interpol Targets Officials, And S. Africa Denies Bribing.

And here are more early headlines:

Former R.I. Gov. Chafee To Declare Democratic Presidential Bid. (WPRI)

Iraqi Leader Calls For More Help Against ISIS At Coalition Meeting. (Reuters)

Airbag Maker Takata Will Still Use Controversial Chemical In Replacement Parts. (Detroit News)

Greece To Receive Final Financial Offer From Creditors. (Guardian)

Puerto Rico May Run Out Of Money; Seeks To Overhaul Its Electricity Supplier. (AP)

Large Hadron Collider Ready To Start Smashing Atoms Again. (NBC)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman