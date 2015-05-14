Stephanopoulos Apologizes For Not Disclosing Donations To Clinton Foundation

ABC news anchor George Stephanopoulos is apologizing for failing to disclose $75,000 in donations over a three-year period to the Clinton Foundation.

"I thought that my contributions were a matter of public record. However, in hindsight, I should have taken the extra step of personally disclosing my donations to my employer and to the viewers on air during the recent news stories about the Foundation. I apologize," he told Politico in a statement.

NPR's David Folkenflik, who is following the story, tells our Newscast unit:

"Stephanopoulos gave most of the money after Hillary Clinton's name had been added to the foundation's title. He said the money was intended to fight HIV efforts and deforestation in emerging nations. The revelation of the gifts — first reported by Politico -- has revived conservative complaints that he's biased in favor of the Clintons.

"Stephanopoulous was a key figure in Bill Clinton's first successful run for the White house and in his first administration. ABC calls Stephanopoulos's action an honest mistake. He will not moderate a Republican presidential debate that the network is to host."

ABC will not punish Stephanopoulos, who hosts the nation's most-watched and most-profitable morning news show.

