Top Stories: 'Rolling Stone' Failed On Rape Story; Yemen Relief Aid

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Red Cross Plans To Fly Supplies, Medical Workers Into Yemen.

-- Report On Retracted 'Rolling Stone' Rape Story Cites 'Systemic Failing'.

And here are more early headlines:

Jury In Boston Marathon Bombings May Get Case Today. (Boston Herald)

Palestinians Refuse Tax Proceeds Released By Israel After Money Deducted. (BBC)

Palestinian Refugees Flee Syrian Refugee Camp After Militant Attacks. (VOA)

3 Workers Still Missing From Mexican Oil Rig Fire In Gulf. (AP)

E-U Concerned About Germany's Aviation Authority After Germanwings Crash. (Deutsche Welle)

International Pillow Fight Day Observed. (Washington Post)

The Average Major League Baseball Player's Salary Is $4.3 Million. (AP)

Colo. Uses Playing Cards To Gather Information About Cold Case Killings. (KMGH-TV)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.