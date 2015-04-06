Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: 'Rolling Stone' Failed On Rape Story; Yemen Relief Aid

By Korva Coleman
Published April 6, 2015 at 7:39 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Red Cross Plans To Fly Supplies, Medical Workers Into Yemen.

-- Report On Retracted 'Rolling Stone' Rape Story Cites 'Systemic Failing'.

And here are more early headlines:

Jury In Boston Marathon Bombings May Get Case Today. (Boston Herald)

Palestinians Refuse Tax Proceeds Released By Israel After Money Deducted. (BBC)

Palestinian Refugees Flee Syrian Refugee Camp After Militant Attacks. (VOA)

3 Workers Still Missing From Mexican Oil Rig Fire In Gulf. (AP)

E-U Concerned About Germany's Aviation Authority After Germanwings Crash. (Deutsche Welle)

International Pillow Fight Day Observed. (Washington Post)

The Average Major League Baseball Player's Salary Is $4.3 Million. (AP)

Colo. Uses Playing Cards To Gather Information About Cold Case Killings. (KMGH-TV)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman