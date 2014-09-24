Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: New Airstrikes Reported; Indian Probe Reaches Mars

By Korva Coleman
Published September 24, 2014 at 9:10 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- New Airstrikes Reportedly Hit ISIS Near Syria-Turkey Border.

-- Success! India's First Mars Probe In Orbit And Working.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama To Address U.N. General Assembly, To Discuss ISIS. (VOA)

Jordanian Court Acquits Cleric Of Terrorism Charges. (BBC)

New Confrontation Between Crowds, Ferguson Police. (St. Louis Public Radio)

Former UPS Worker Kills 2, Self At Birmingham Facility. (Al.com)

2,000 More Firefighters Deployed To Battle Massive California Blaze. (AP)

Wyoming Fire In Natural Gas Storage Tank Injures Four. (Casper Star-Tribune)

Player's Widow Sues NFL Over His Suicide, Blaming Head Trauma. (Bloomberg)

Denver Students Walk Out, Protest Proposed Changes To History Classes. (Denver Post)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
