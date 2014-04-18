Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

Take A Break For Something Cute: Two Kittens Who Traveled Far

By Mark Memmott
Published April 18, 2014 at 12:43 PM EDT

After so many stories this month about accidents and disasters, we needed something completely different and hopefully cute.

This would seem to fit the bill:

"Kittens accidentally packed in box, shipped from Los Angeles to San Diego." (San Diego's ABC10 News)

"Two kittens are recovering after they were found inside a box that was shipped from the Los Angeles area to a Cox Communications office in Chula Vista," the station reports. That's a trip of about 130 miles.

Now named Mouse and WiFi, the newborns are being cared for by the San Diego Humane Society and SPCA. Jenny Bonomini, manager of the facility's kitten nursery, says in a statement that:

"What we think happened was the mom had the babies and she put them in a safe spot ... and she left. Then they got boxed up and they got shipped."  

J.C. Collins, who works at Cox's Chula Vista facility, tells ABC10 News the kittens "were very, very lucky that they didn't fall out of it in transport or when we were unloading the truck."

If you need a pickup, we suggest watching this awww-inspiring report about their adventure.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott