Take A Break For Something Cute: Two Kittens Who Traveled Far

After so many stories this month about accidents and disasters, we needed something completely different and hopefully cute.

This would seem to fit the bill:

"Kittens accidentally packed in box, shipped from Los Angeles to San Diego." (San Diego's ABC10 News)

"Two kittens are recovering after they were found inside a box that was shipped from the Los Angeles area to a Cox Communications office in Chula Vista," the station reports. That's a trip of about 130 miles.

Now named Mouse and WiFi, the newborns are being cared for by the San Diego Humane Society and SPCA. Jenny Bonomini, manager of the facility's kitten nursery, says in a statement that:

"What we think happened was the mom had the babies and she put them in a safe spot ... and she left. Then they got boxed up and they got shipped."

J.C. Collins, who works at Cox's Chula Vista facility, tells ABC10 News the kittens "were very, very lucky that they didn't fall out of it in transport or when we were unloading the truck."

If you need a pickup, we suggest watching this awww-inspiring report about their adventure.

