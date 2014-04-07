Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Rwanda's Grim Anniversary; Mickey Rooney Dies

By Korva Coleman
Published April 7, 2014 at 8:20 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Ceremonies Commemorate 20 Years Since Rwanda Genocide.

-- Mickey Rooney, Actor Who Charmed Audiences For More Than 80 Years, Dies.

And here are more early headlines:

Voting Underway In India, World's Largest Democracy. (NDTV)

"Promising Lead" In Hunt For Missing Jet's Data Recorders. (Perth Today)

Ukraine Claims Protests Are Part Of Plan For Russian Troops To Enter. (Reuters)

Search Continues For 13 Missing From Washington Mudslide. (Seattle Times)

Obama To Attend Fort Hood Memorial Service. (USA Today)

Pope Francis Says Vatican Bank To Stay Open - With Changes. (Telegraph)

Unbeaten Teams To Meet In Women's NCAA Basketball Championship. (Sports Illustrated)

Men's College Championship Game Tonight: Kentucky Vs. UConn. (Sports Illustrated)

Escaped Thief Poses As Economist At Museum, Steals $500 Thousand. (Irish Examiner)

