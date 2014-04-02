Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

Drones Will Not Be Hunted In Colorado Town

By Mark Memmott
Published April 2, 2014 at 11:04 AM EDT
It's going to remain safe for drones in the skies above Deer Trail, Colo.
It's going to remain safe for drones in the skies above Deer Trail, Colo.

You won't be able to fire away at government drones — if any were to fly by — in Deer Trail, Colo.

A proposal to issue $25 drone hunting licenses was rejected Tuesday by voters in the little town about 55 miles east of Denver.

"Of the town's 348 registered voters, 181 cast a ballot," The Denver Post reports, and "73 percent voted against the measure, which had gained national attention" (including in The Two-Way).

As Denver's 7News writes:

"The idea of hunting the federal's government drones began as one man's symbolic protest against a surveillance society. But other townspeople embraced the idea as possible magnet for tourism — and revenue — in the tiny community of about 550 residents."

It would still have been a federal crime to shoot at any drones.

According to the Post, Deer Trail Mayor Frank Fields "was voted out of office Tuesday, with some residents telling Fox31 News that they believed it was because of his stance in favor of drone hunting."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott