NPR Blogs

If Pumpkin Destruction Offends You, DO NOT WATCH THIS VIDEO

By Mark Memmott
Published October 28, 2013 at 1:31 PM EDT

See if you agree with Gawker that "there's something oddly satisfying about watching this guy kill pumpkins."

Four the fourth year, Tennessee's "Hickok45" has posted clips of various "pumpkin killing methods." They're something of an offshoot (pardon our pun) from his usual fare:

"Hickok45 specializes in doing instructional, entertaining, and informational shooting videos on YouTube."

He identifies himself in his videos as an elementary school teacher. As with anything involving guns, he has many admirers and some critics (judging from comments and blog posts) — and millions of video views (including 4.2 million alone for this instructional on firing a "500 S&W Magnum").

Having lobbed a few worn-out jack-o'-lanterns off the deck and into the woods in his day (just to see them smash), this blogger does have to say he kind of admires Hickok45's imagination.

This reminds us, by the way, that it's almost time for .

For the record: The Two-Way is not endorsing violence against pumpkins.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
