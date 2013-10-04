Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Awww-some VIDEO: Little White Lion Cub Tries To Roar

By Mark Memmott
Published October 4, 2013 at 10:40 AM EDT

If you liked the video from earlier this week of two white lion cubs at South Korea's Everland zoo, your animal-loving heart may just melt when you see another white lion cub sort-of roaring at the Belgrade Zoo in Serbia.

The Associated Press has the footage. The little lion was born last week, the AP says.

The zoo, by the way, has several live webcams running. They include one that's pointed at its lions. The cub, though, doesn't appear to be out in public just yet.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
