Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Man Injured After Triggering Bomb In Beijing Airport

By Scott Neuman
Published July 20, 2013 at 8:23 AM EDT
In a photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, medical workers and policemen provide assistance to the alleged bomber at Beijing International Airport on Saturday.
In a photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, medical workers and policemen provide assistance to the alleged bomber at Beijing International Airport on Saturday.

(This story was last updated at 9:10 a.m. EDT)

A man in a wheelchair detonated a homemade bomb at Beijing International Airport, injuring himself but no one else, China's state media says.

The explosion occurred at about 6:24 p.m. Beijing time on Saturday. State-run China Central Television says the wounded man was taken to a hospital after setting off the device and that no one else was injured, no flights were affected and order had been restored at the airport.

The BBC says:

"Photos posted on China's Weibo microblogging site showed a dark-haired man waving a white package in the air before the blast.

Later images showed the wheelchair on its side with officials treating a man on the floor.

His condition was unclear. Smoke spread through the terminal after the blast."

The man, identified by CCTV as Ji Zhongxing, 34, from Shandong province in the country's northeast, handed out leaflets before he detonated the explosive, according to Xinhua. CCTV says the device consisted of gunpowder from fireworks.

NPR's Anthony Kuhn reports from Beijing that:

"... a micro blog bearing Mr. Ji's name says that he was working as an unlicensed motorcycle taxi driver in southern China in 2005 when local police auxiliaries attacked him and left him crippled. The micro blog was accessible for a couple of hours after the incident, but has since been shut down."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
See stories by Scott Neuman