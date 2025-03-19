Wake County Public Health making STI testing more accessible with free at-home test kits

Wake County Public Health will offer free test kits for common STIs, like chlamydia, HIV, and gonorrhea, at multiple locations throughout the county. No appointment or personal information is needed.

People can pick up the test kits Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Free STI test kits are available at the following locations:

Wake County Public Health Center (inside the pharmacy) on 10 Sunnybrook Rd. in Raleigh

Wake County Departure Regional Center on 5809 Departure Dr. in Raleigh

Wake County Eastern Regional Center on 1002 Dogwood Dr. in Zebulon

Wake County Northern Regional Center , 350 E. Holding Ave. in Wake Forest

Wake County Southern Regional Center 130 N. Judd Parkway NE. in Fuquay-Varina