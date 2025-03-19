Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wake County Public Health making STI testing more accessible with free at-home test kits

WUNC | By Sharryse Piggott
Published March 19, 2025 at 1:37 PM EDT
A testing kit used to detect HIV antibodies rapidly in human blood.
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)
A testing kit used to detect HIV antibodies rapidly in human blood.

Wake County Public Health will offer free test kits for common STIs, like chlamydia, HIV, and gonorrhea, at multiple locations throughout the county. No appointment or personal information is needed.

People can pick up the test kits Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Free STI test kits are available at the following locations:

In 2023, Wake County saw 6,337 new cases of chlamydia and 2,488 new cases of gonorrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For more information, visit wake.gov/HIV/STD.
Tags
News Wake CountySTITestingZebulonCity of Raleigh
Sharryse Piggott
Sharryse Piggott is WUNC’s PM Reporter.
See stories by Sharryse Piggott
More Stories