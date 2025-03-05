North Carolina Forest Service says more wildfires could be on the way

The North Carolina Forest Service said after Wednesday’s storm system passes, residents could potentially see more wildfires. As of Tuesday, there were 52 new wildfires for about 55 acres, with more than 800 wildfires between last week and this week in North Carolina. Some areas include Wake, Durham, and Craven counties.

Although rain fell across much of central and eastern North Carolina today, most western parts saw very little rain. In addition, despite significant rain, dry conditions are expected to persist over the coming weeks, leaving the state vulnerable to fires

“Over the next couple of weeks, precipitation chances are going to be minimal across the state,” said Philip Jackson, a spokesperson for the State Forest Service. “This time of year in general, things typically dry out quicker. Trees, plants, shrubs, grasses, and other vegetation are beginning to green up, to get in preparation for spring and summer.

Meanwhile, Jackson said residents across the state should not burn on their property. But, he added if they have to, then stay with the fire until it’s completely burned out and cold to the touch.

No Drone Zone

The North Carolina Forest Service is also urging people not to fly drones near, around, or over wildfires. It's illegal to fly unmanned aircraft systems across wildfires , according to state law. Jackson said drones hinder the overall response to put out wildfires, which recently happened in Craven County.

“And back on March 2, this weekend for us, a drone was seen in the airspace of two wildfires in eastern North Carolina, and ultimately we had to turn back aircraft,” he said. “So, if a drone is in the area, then our firefighting aircraft can't be. So, we just need folks to understand that.”

NC Forest Service officials said drones also can pose a serious threat to pilot and public safety.