Two fires have merged into a single blaze more than three times as big as California's largest-ever known fire. A quarter of a million people have been urged to evacuate towns south of Sydney.
A 2019 Department of Defense report concluded that the effects of a changing climate, including wildfires, threaten dozens of military bases.
The historic 2016 wildfires in North Carolina burned almost 100 percent of the known habitat of the noonday globe snail, yet the federally threatened…
UPDATED Tuesday, December 13, 2016 at 7:05 p.m. The state House voted unanimously Tuesday night to pass their version of a disaster relief measure. The…
State lawmakers will convene in Raleigh Tuesday to deal with disaster relief, but the agenda is open-ended.Lame duck Republican Governor Pat McCrory…
Wildfires continue to sweep through the Southeastern United States. More than 28,000 fires have burned approximately 1.5 million acres of land in the…
Forecasters say another round of rain will help to subdue the wildfires in western North Carolina, but they are also keeping an eye on possible mudslide…
North Carolina's wildfires have now burned 50,000 acres of forest land. More than 2,000 firefighters have been battling 15 fires for three weeks in the…
Authorities have ordered more evacuations near Lake Lure as a nearby wildfire continues to spread. The state Forest Service says more than 1,000 people…