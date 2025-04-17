Bringing The World Home To You

2 wildfires spreading in rugged terrain in western North Carolina

WUNC | By Associated Press
Published April 17, 2025 at 3:50 PM EDT
This photo provided by the U.S. Forest Service shows a team of firefighters working a wildfire in the Joyce Kilmer-Slickrock Wilderness Area near Robbinsville, N.C., Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (U.S. Forest Service via AP)
AP
/
U.S. Forest Service
This photo provided by the U.S. Forest Service shows a team of firefighters working a wildfire in the Joyce Kilmer-Slickrock Wilderness Area near Robbinsville, N.C., Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (U.S. Forest Service via AP)

Two wildfires spreading in western North Carolina have burned a wooded area more than 2 square miles (about 5.2 square kilometers), forest officials said.

The larger fire in the Joyce Kilmer-Slickrock Wilderness Area near Robbinsville has burned about 1.25 square miles (3.2 square kilometers) and was 0% contained on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Firefighters were responding the blaze, which is about 95 miles (153 kilometers) west of Asheville.

Forest officials closed the Joyce Kilmer Memorial Loop Trail and Recreation Area "out of an abundance of caution," a statement from the forest service said.

The fire, sparked by lightning, is mostly being fueled by leaf litter in remote areas, with flames reaching 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 centimeters). The rugged terrain and high winds in the area have been challenging for firefighters, the forest service said. The fire was first reported on April 12.

A second, smaller fire east of Asheville in McDowell County had spread to about 500 acres (202 hectares) Thursday morning. Fire officials said it was about 10% contained, but is also in steep terrain. Helicopters were dropping water on the area Thursday morning.

McDowell County officials issued an evacuation order on Wild Acre Road off state highway 226A.

About 180 firefighters are responding that fire. The cause is under investigation.

No injuries have been reported from the two blazes.
More Stories