Raleigh organization unveils $5.2 million residential facility for people with disabilities

An organization in Raleigh that serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities like autism and down syndrome has unveiled a $5.2 million residential facility.

TLC’s facility was funded by donations, Wake County, and the city of Raleigh. The total cost of the project including renovations at its other two existing facilities is $9.8 million.

The company's CEO Sarah Crawford said there are more than 18,000 people on an Innovation Waiver waitlist , which is a federally approved list for those who need long-term care services like the ones TLC provides.

“Over the next 15 years, Wake County is going to experience a 38% increase in the number of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” she said.

Crawford said the facility represents one of North Carolina's largest intellectual and developmental disability residential expansions for disability housing.

“When we invest in our mission and invest in new homes like this it really helps us make sure that we're here for the long haul, so that we can serve the needs of our community,” she said.

According to a release, this new expansion model being introduced could be replicated nationwide.

1 of 2 — Tommy Watson .jpg Tommy Watson is a resident at TLC in Raleigh. Sharryse Piggott / WUNC 2 of 2 — Doug Watson .jpg Tommy's dad Doug Watson. Mikaya Thurmond / TLC

One of TLC’s residents is benefiting from the new residential facility.

Mikaya Thurmond / TLC Tommy and his brother Justin Watson.

Tommy Watson has cerebral palsy and uses a wheel-chair. His father Doug Watson said Tommy's room in the facility is very roomy and large.

“It accommodates our family because we visit a lot. You know, sometimes there might be five of us here,” said Watson.

The 10-bed facility includes porches for each resident and personalized temperature control for air and heating systems in each room. It also has wheelchair-accessible kitchens.

Watson said TLC is a blessing to his family, and Tommy inspires his younger brother Justin, a wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs who just played in the Super Bowl. He said one day, Justin came home from football practice in high school, and started to complain about his feet but stopped, after he looked at his brother.

“And he looks over and there's Tommy smiling, and Justin said, ‘How can I complain about anything, he would kill to be in my shoes?’" Watson said. "So his motto since then is that ‘there are no bad days.’”

