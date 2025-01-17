Raleigh police: One dead, two injured in North Hills shooting

A man was killed at a North Hills restaurant Friday afternoon. Two others, including the shooter and an apparent bystander, were also injured. The bystander sustained non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The shooting happened at Coquette Brassiere, a French restaurant in North Hills and Raleigh Police Department Chief Estella Patterson said that all shots were fired inside the building.

The motivation for the shooting was not known as of Friday night, but the investigation revealed that the parties involved knew each other, and the shooting was not a random incident.

Police responded to North Hills just before 11 a.m. Friday. The shooter turned the gun on himself and sustained life-threatening injuries from the self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Four schools in the area were on lockdown Friday, but all were lifted by 12:15 p.m. Carroll Middle School had been on code red, and Brooks Elementary, Douglas Elementary and Green Elementary were on code yellow. Code red means classroom doors were locked, while code yellow means exterior doors were locked, and no one was allowed to go enter or exit the building.

The Raleigh Police said that all Wake County Public Schools in the area were "code green" by 12:30 p.m.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-3335 or visit Crimestoppers at www.raleighcrimestoppers.org and click “Leave a Tip” on the top right of the page.

WUNC's Liz Schlemmer, Mitchell Northam and Jason deBruyn contributed to this report.