New app aims to warn North Carolina drivers about high speed police pursuits

A South Carolina-based technology company wants to work with North Carolina law enforcement agencies to offer an app that alerts drivers about high speed chases nearby.

The Pursuit Alert app was created through digital learning technology with the goal of preventing high speed traffic-related deaths.

The app can be downloaded on a smartphone, and a law enforcement agency would have the technology installed in their cars to alert drivers. Citing the latest data from the National Highway Safety Administration, Pursuit Alert’s Chief Operating officer Joseph Cameron said he believes the app can save lives.

“In 2022, 24 people were killed in police pursuits in North Carolina, half of those were innocent bystanders,” said Cameron. “That's really why we want to get this technology into departments all over the state of North Carolina.”

Cameron said there are three parts to the Pursuit Alert app.

“The first one is the pursuit alert, which notifies you if and when a high speed pursuit is going on,” he said.

The app also allows the person to know exactly where the pursuit is at, and notifies the driver to move over.

Cameron said the company has already reached out to partner with agencies in the state including the North Carolina Highway Patrol, and both police departments in Raleigh and Durham.

