UNC-Chapel Hill’s Ackland Art Museum offers free glasses for those who are color blind

UNC-Chapel Hill’s art museum is now offering EnChroma glasses for people who are color blind.

Officials say the Ackland Art Museum is the first art museum in North Carolina to have this type of resource.

EnChroma is a California-based company that sells glasses for people who are color blind. The museum partnered with EnChroma through the company’s color accessibility program to receive the glasses. According to the National Eye Institute, about one-in-12 men and one of 200 women are color blind.

“While people with normal color vision see over 1 million shades and hues of color, people who are colorblind see an estimated 10% of them,” said Lillian Rodriguez, the Ackland Art Museum learning resources coordinator. “So, to those who are red-green color blind, colors appear dull and washed out with some difficult to distinguish from each other. This can detract from the ability of people who are colorblind to fully experience vibrant colorful art.”

The glasses are free. People who need them can now reserve them on Ackland Art Museum's website before visiting the free museum.