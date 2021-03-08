-
As North Carolina sees more and more people hospitalized due to COVID-19, doctors at Triangle hospitals express concern, but also confidence that the…
-
The WakeMed mother's milk bank in Cary is seeking donations of breast milk to help feed thousands of premature infants across the East Coast.Montana…
-
The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a drag racing crash that killed four and left several injured in Johnston County Sunday night. Sergeant…
-
The WakeMed system opens its new Women's Hospital today. The system's fifth hospital adjoins two other main buildings on WakeMed's Raleigh campus.The…
-
After a controversial year, WakeMed Health and Hospitals' Donald Gintzig became permanent CEO last month. Gintzig is a retired Rear Admiral in the United…
-
After a controversial year, WakeMed Health and Hospitals' Donald Gintzig became permanent CEO last month. Gintzig is a retired Rear Admiral in the United…
-
Medical facilities are facing a national shortage of intravenous drugs, especially saline IV drips. Saline is used to treat dehydrated…
-
The federal investigation into WakeMed over Medicare fraud looked like it was going to end in a settlement. But a federal judge twice rejected the…
-
The federal investigation into WakeMed over Medicare fraud looked like it was going to end in a settlement. But a federal judge twice rejected the…
-
WakeMed Hospital has withdrawn its takeover bid of UNC-owned Rex Healthcare. The cross-town rivals are putting an end to their public battle that…