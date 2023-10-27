Wawa’s expansion plan for North Carolina includes more stores in the eastern part of the state

In May, Wawa broke ground on its first location in North Carolina: Kill Devil Hills in Dare County. Now, that store and seven others are set to open in 2024.

The following Wawa stores opening next year include:

N. Croatan Hwy. & W. 4th St., Kill Devil Hills, NC

Halstead Blvd. & Route 17, Elizabeth City, NC

Raleigh Rd. Pwky. & Hayes Place, Wilson, NC

Ward Rd. & Nash St., Wilson, NC

Benvenue Rd. & Jeffreys Rd., Rocky Mount, NC,

Wayne Memorial Dr. & Hospital Rd., Goldsboro, NC

Stantonsburg Rd. & Moye Blvd., Greenville, NC

US Hwy. 70 & NC Hwy. 581, Goldsboro, NC

Officials said they expect to open 80 stores over the next ten years in the eastern part of the state. They announced details about Wawa’s growth plans for North Carolina earlier this week at community partnership events at the Greenville Convention Center and Casita Brewing Company in Wilson.

Wawa officials said they are still determining grand opening dates for the new locations.