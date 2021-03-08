-
The relocation of the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles headquarters from Raleigh to Rocky Mount is almost complete.DMV Commissioner Torre Jessup…
-
Rocky Mount has approved the removal of a Confederate statue that has stood for more than a century.CBS 17 reports that the Rocky Mount City Council…
-
The Rocky Mount City Council has voted to remove a Confederate monument from a city park.The 6-1 vote during Tuesday night's budget meeting was prompted…
-
Some state lawmakers worry that a plan to move the Department of Motor Vehicles headquarters from Raleigh to Rocky Mount doesn't account for the cost to…
-
The cases of around a dozen missing or murdered young black women in Rocky Mount scarcely made headlines when they occured in the early 2000s. City…
-
The cases of around a dozen missing or murdered young black women in Rocky Mount scarcely made headlines when they occured in the early 2000s. City…
-
“I have a dream tonight. It is a dream rooted deeply in the American dream.”Eight months before Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his iconic “I Have a…
-
Hundreds of community members gathered at the Word Tabernacle Church in Rocky Mount to discuss solutions for community violence after four teenagers were…
-
Hundreds of community members gathered at the Word Tabernacle Church in Rocky Mount to discuss solutions for community violence after four teenagers were…
-
Rocky Mount community members and leaders are gathering at Word Tabernacle Church tonight for a public forum. This comes just weeks after four boys were…