Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A new transportation hub is coming to downtown Raleigh

WUNC | By Sharryse Piggott
Published October 24, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT
Elected officials and GoTriangle board members break ground at Raleigh Union Station.
Sharryse Piggott
/
WUNC
Elected officials and GoTriangle board members break ground at Raleigh Union Station.

GoTriangle officials broke ground on Tuesday on a new bus transit hub in downtown Raleigh. The multimodal transit hub at the Raleigh Union Station will allow people to switch between different modes of transportation such as cars, buses, and trains. The bus facility will feature bike and pedestrian friendly spaces, express passenger train services into the city, and both local and regional bus services. The project will also include restaurants and a residential tower with about 380 apartments known as “Union West.”

“Once completed, this mixed-use development will become a major point in downtown Raleigh, that will not only include a new modern bus facility, but also it'll provide retail spaces and more importantly, bring more affordable housing to the area,” said GoTriangle’s President and CEO Charles Lattuca.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said this new multimodal bus transit hub will also help the environment.

“We can eliminate the need for automobiles, help with climate change, and create a more walkable community,” she said. “That's healthier for everybody.”

Baldwin said the facility will also serve tourists and commuters who use Amtrak and passenger rail to come to Raleigh.

The project started in 2018, when the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded GoTriangle with $20 million. Since then, it also received local and state funds to move the project forward. The multimodal transit bus facility is expected to be completed in 2025.

Tags
News GoTriangleRaleighRaleigh MayorAffordable Housing
Sharryse Piggott
Sharryse Piggott is WUNC’s PM Reporter.
See stories by Sharryse Piggott
More Stories