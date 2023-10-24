A new transportation hub is coming to downtown Raleigh

GoTriangle officials broke ground on Tuesday on a new bus transit hub in downtown Raleigh. The multimodal transit hub at the Raleigh Union Station will allow people to switch between different modes of transportation such as cars, buses, and trains. The bus facility will feature bike and pedestrian friendly spaces, express passenger train services into the city, and both local and regional bus services. The project will also include restaurants and a residential tower with about 380 apartments known as “Union West.”

“Once completed, this mixed-use development will become a major point in downtown Raleigh, that will not only include a new modern bus facility, but also it'll provide retail spaces and more importantly, bring more affordable housing to the area,” said GoTriangle’s President and CEO Charles Lattuca.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said this new multimodal bus transit hub will also help the environment.

“We can eliminate the need for automobiles, help with climate change, and create a more walkable community,” she said. “That's healthier for everybody.”

Baldwin said the facility will also serve tourists and commuters who use Amtrak and passenger rail to come to Raleigh.

The project started in 2018, when the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded GoTriangle with $20 million. Since then, it also received local and state funds to move the project forward. The multimodal transit bus facility is expected to be completed in 2025.

